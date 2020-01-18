Central ministers' J&K public outreach begins

Srinagar, Jan 18 (IANS) After a brief disruption due to bad weather, a group of three union ministers continued with their public outreach programme in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the morning, the flight could not land in Jammu due to bad weather and was diverted to Srinagar. But in the afternoon, the group of ministers headed back to Jammu.

On Saturday, Union minister Jitender Singh visited Jammu city, Arjun Ram Meghwal went to Samba parmandal and Ashwini Choubey to Samba chachwal.

A group of 36 ministers begin their week-long public outreach programme in Jammu and Kashmir starting Saturday. Over the next one week, Union ministers Smriti Irani, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Arjun Ram Meghwal, G. Muralidharan, Anurag Thakur, Piyush Goyal, Aswini Choubey, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, G. Krishnan Reddy, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will be visiting the union territory.

"The 36 ministers will visit 60 locations across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," said government spokesman Rohit Kansal at a press conference in Jammu. The ministers will hold public meetings at panchayat and block levels and inform the people about various schemes launched by the Centre particularly after the abrogation of Article 370 and how those programmes and schemes will benefit the people. zi/rs/bg