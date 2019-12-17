Central Railway carried 'intensive drive' against irregular travel in Disabled, 1st class coaches

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Central Railway in its intensive drive conducted by the Ticket Checking Staff along with Railway Protection Force, detected 2,076 persons travelling in disabled coach during January to November 2019.

In a bid to provide better services to the bonafide rail users and also to curb irregular travel in coaches earmarked for disabled and first-class passengers, Central Railway regularly conducted an intensive campaign in 2019.



During the intensive drive conducted by Ticket Checking Staff along with Railway Protection Force, 2,076 persons were detected travelling in disabled coach and realized Rs. 4,98,200 as fine from 941 drives conducted during the period from January to November 2019.

Central Railway has appealed to the passengers that only disabled passengers should travel in the compartment earmarked for them and also travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity. (ANI)

