Central Railway extends I-Day wishes to passengers

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): The Central Railway on Thursday greeted passengers aboard Pune Secunderabad Shatabdi Express on the 73rd Independence Day by decking up the train with tricolor and balloons.

"As a special initiative by Team Rolling Stock of Pune, our first service of the day, 12025/26 Pune Secunderabad Shatabdi Express was today decked up, with flex images of our freedom fighters, tricolor balloons, and festoons to mark the special occasion," Sunil Udasi, CPRO, Central Railway informed.



"Customers were presented with candies, a specially made brochure for the occasion and some give-aways souvenirs made from recycled plastic," he added. (ANI)

