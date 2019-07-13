Central Railways, Mumbai division record highest ever sale of mobile tickets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): In a big landmark towards digitalization, Central Railways and Mumbai Division both recorded the highest number of sale of the 'mobile ticket' in a single day here on Friday.

The Central Railways sold 63,313 tickets and the Mumbai division sold 61,196 tickets through the platform, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway Sunil Udasi said in a statement on Saturday.



"Mobile tickets give the passengers convenience by skipping the queue either booking tickets on the move while coming to the station to catch the train or from the comfort of their home itself before starting," the statement said.

"Pune division sold - 1263 tickets, Bhusaval - 492 tickets, Nagpur - 215 tickets and Solapur - 147 tickets bringing the total mobile tickets sold on July 12, 2019, to the highest ever 63,313 tickets," the statement added. (ANI)

