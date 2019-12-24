Central Railways will operate traffic, power block between Dombivali and Kalyan on Dec 25

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 24 (ANI): The Central Railway on Monday said that it will operate a traffic and power block on the lines between Dombivali and Kalyan on December 25.

In a press release, the Central Railway said that it would operate a traffic and power block on 5th and 6th line, up and down, fast and slow lines between Dombivali and Kalyan on December 25 for launching four girders of six meters wide for new foot over bridge at Thakurli station.



"Due to this block, several trains will be suspended from 09.15 am to 13.45 pm between Dombivali and Kalyan. Several trains will be cancelled and diverted also," said the Central Railway.

Passengers are requested to bear with the railway administration for the inconvenience caused due to this block. These blocks are essential for the infrastructure upgrade, the railway said. (ANI)

