Central team to review public health measures at Kumbh Mela

The team comprises officials from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and will be led by its Director Surjit Kumar Singh, the ministry said.

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) A central team will review the medical care and public health arrangements at the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar starting April 1, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday.

As informed by the Centre, the team will focus on the status of the implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the Kumbh Mela issued by the Health Ministry with regard to the preventive measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 during the event.

The central team will also review the implementation of its field level recommendations given to the state during its last visit a month ago.

"A high-level central team led by Surjit Kumar Singh and comprising senior officials of the NCDC has been deployed to Haridwar to review medical care and public health arrangements for the Kumbh Mela," the ministry said.

This year, the Kumbh Mela will be held for a shorter span as compared to previous years due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation. As per the Uttarakhand government ruling, the event will be held for 30 days, from April 1 to April 30. The last Kumbh Mela was held in Haridwar in 2010 between January 14 and April 28.

