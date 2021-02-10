Central Vista project: IGNCA, National Museum to be shifted



The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) will be set up in a new building to be built on the Jamnagar House plot while the National Museum will be shifted to the North and South Blocks.

The National Museum that showcases artefacts associated with the history and cultural heritage of the last 5,000 years in India is located on Janpath in New Delhi. It operates under the supervision of the Ministry of Culture. Similarly, the Ministry of Culture also oversees the IGNCA since 1985. In 1987, the centre was made an autonomous body. It works for the promotion of academic research in the field of arts and culture.