Centralised data of internet shutdown not maintained by ministry: MHA on internet ban during tensions

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday replied in Rajya Sabha about the methodology of the Centre to control fake news and misinformation during tensions and riots and internet shutdowns are a prescribed method.



According to the reply, Union Home Ministry has said they don't maintain centralised data of internet ban. "Challenges of the cyber space are many, which flow from its vastness and borderless characters. Information in cyber-space flows fast and has potential of misuse. During tensions and riots, suspension of telecom services/internet shutdown is done by the appropriate authorities in the States / UTs concerned in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency, as per procedures defined in the 'Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Amendment) Rules, 2020'," the MHA said.

"Centralised data of internet shutdown is not maintained by the Ministry of Home affairs. Orders issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) are available at MHA website," MHA replied to a question asked by a Member of Parliament. (ANI)










