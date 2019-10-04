Centre, state govt. working together to overcome the situation in Patna: Ashwini Choubey

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Friday stated that the Centre and Bihar government are working in unison in order to overcome the problems due to flood situation in the state capital.

Speaking to ANI, Choubey stated, "The National Democratic Alliance and Bihar government are united and both the governments are fulfilling their responsibilities in the current circumstances. I believe that we will overcome the flood situation very soon."

"We are with the people of Bihar and we feel sad because people are facing so much inconvenience," he said.On the recent criticism by the opposition against the state government, Choubey stated that the work done by Bihar and NDA government was commendable."The system was always in place to tackle the situation but it was unable to predict the current situation in the Ganga river and the heavy rainfall on top of it," Choubey said.Choubey further stated that the government is conducting an inquiry as to how sump houses were not functional in some localities of Patna on September 28."The sump house did not work on September 28 and we are finding out who is responsible for it. Strict punishment will be given to persons responsible in the situation," he said.Currently, on a visit to the city, Union State Health Minister Ashwani Choubey earlier today, called for an emergency meeting of the doctors to deal with the possibility of the spread of diseases due to waterlogging in the state, triggered by heavy rainfall. (ANI)