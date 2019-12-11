Centre aiding displaced Kashmiri, Bru families

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) The Union Home Ministry is providing assistance to around 5,000 displaced families each in Jammu and Tripura, respectively.

In his written reply to a query in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Union Minister of State for Home, G. Kishan Reddy stated that the ministry is providing relief to 5,248 displaced Kashmiri families who are living in migrant camps in Jammu, and 5,407 Bru families living in relief camps in Tripura.

Reddy informed the House that the displaced Kashmiri families have been housed in concrete multi-storied structures and are provided free electricity and water supply in the camps. He also said that educational, medical and employment assistance are being provided to the migrants.

The minister noted that the government has approved construction of 6,000 transit accommodations at a cost of Rs 920 crore for 3,000 Kashmiri migrants employed under Pradhan Mantri Reconstruction Package 2008 (PMRP 2008) and for 3,000 additional migrants under PMDP 2015. On the issue of displaced Bru people, Reddy said that a total of 1,950 families have been repatriated to Mizoram upto November 30. An agreement dated July 3, 2018 between Government of India, Government of Mizoram, Government of Tripura and Mizoram Bru Displaced People's Forum (MBDPF), provides for repatriation of all 5,407 Bru families. pvn/kr