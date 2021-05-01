Centre allocates 25 MT oxygen to Haryana

Chandigarh, May 1 (IANS) The central government has allocated 25 metric tonnes (MT) additional quota to Haryana at the request of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, an officials statement said on Saturday.
With the supply from the Linde oxygen plant in Uttarakhand, the oxygen quota of the state has been enhanced to 257 MT.
Also, oxygen tankers carrying additional oxygen quota from Bhubaneswar and Rourkela reached the state.
Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora said the state has received 66 lakh additional doses for the third phase of vaccination for the age group of 18 to 44 years.
The state has so far administered 38,13,274 doses.
