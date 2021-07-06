Centre allocates 9.1L tonnes of rice, wheat to TN, Puducherry

This is for the distribution of foodgrains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) and aimed at solving the hardships of the poor, deprived and marginalized.

Chennai, July 6 (IANS) The Union government has allocated 9.1 lakh tonnes of rice and wheat worth Rs 3,325 crore to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for free distribution to ration cardholders of the state and Union Territory.

This distribution will be for five months through the Public Distribution System PDS). Puducherry will get 3,140 tonnes of rice every month.

Even as the Central government is supplying foodgrains to 3.57 crore beneficiaries under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana in Tamil Nadu under the National Food Security Act, Tamil Nadu government is providing rice totally free to over two crore rice cardholders, including non-priority households.

Food Corporation of India, executive director (South India), R.D. Nazeem told IANS, " The Government of India has supplied 16.5 lakh tonnes of foodgrains, including 15.78 lakh tonnes of rice to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry under the PMGKAY scheme. The Government of India has distributed foodgrains worth Rs 10,913 crore in the state of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry."

The FCI executive director said, "We have provided 10.98 lakh tonnes of foodgrains costing about 3,780 crores at a subsidized rate of Rs 22/kg to Tamil Nadu. This was to meet the requirement of non-priority households in the state."

The Centre had, according to records with FCI, spent around Rs Rs 37-38 per kg towards the procurement of paddy, milling, transport, and storage. Under the National Food Security Act, wheat was supplied to consumers at Rs 3/ kg for rice and Rs 2/ kg. The Tamil Nadu government has, however, supplied the grains free of cost to the people.

