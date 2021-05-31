Centre allocates Rs 3,411-cr to Gujarat for 2021-22 under JJM

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat approved the four-fold increase in allocation of grant to Gujarat for water supply.

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) In order to achieve the "Har Ghar Jal" goal, the Central government has given a Rs 3,410.61 crore grant to Gujarat under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) for 2021-22, out of which the first tranche of Rs 852.65 crores has been released.

The Central government's allocation for 2019-20 was Rs 390.31 crores, which was raised to Rs 883.08 crore in 2020-21.

The 'Jal Jeevan Mission-Har Ghar Jal' was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2019 to ensure potable tap water supply to every rural home by 2024.

In Gujarat, during 2020-21, 10.94 lakh rural households have been provided tap water connections and in 2021-22 also, the state plans to provide more than 10 lakh households with tap water connections.

Gujarat has 92.92 lakh rural households, out of which 77.21 lakh (83 per cent) households now have piped water supply.

Last year, during a review meeting with the Jal Shakti Minister, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani promised to implement the Jal Jeevan Mission with speed to ensure tap water supply to every rural household in the state by 2022, two years before the national target.

In Gujarat, out of about 18,000 villages, tap water supply to every household in 6,700 villages has been ensured.

In 2020-21, about 5,900 villages were made 'Har Ghar Jal' by providing each and every home a functional tap water connection. In five districts of the state, every rural household is having tap water supply.

--IANS

rak/bg