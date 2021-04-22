Centre allots 25K vials of Remdesivir to Karnataka

"After reviewing availability of anti-viral drug Remdesivir in Karnataka, it has been decided to allocate an additional 25,000 vials to the state up to April 30," said Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D.V. Sadananada Gowda in a statement from New Delhi.

Bengaluru, April 22 (IANS) The Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers on Thursday allotted an additional 25,000 vials of anti-viral drug Remdesivir to Karnataka for treating Covid patients.

"As the process of allocation of Remdesivir to states across the country is a dynamic process, enhanced allocation will be made as its production is set to double in the coming weeks," said Gowda, an MP from Karnataka and a former Chief Minister.

At the same time, he advised doctors to prescribe alternative medicine to Covid patients to ease pressure on the demand for Remdesivir.

"Remdesivir is an investigational drug and other alternatives for treatment of the virus in emergency cases are available in the market. Doctors are advised to prescribe alternative drugs to ease pressure on demand for Remdesivir," he said.

The Central government on Wednesday waived customs duty on Remdesivir to reduce its retail price and augment its supply to meet the soring demand from rising Covid cases.

According to the state health bulletin, a record 25,795 new cases were reported in a day, taking the state's Covid tally to 12,47,997, including 1,96,997 active cases till Thursday.

Bengaluru registered 15,244 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking the city's Covid tally to 5,98,919, including 1,37,813 active cases.

