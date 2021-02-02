Centre allows theatres to operate at 100% occupancy

Nearly a year ago, all the movie theatres had to be closed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic which has created a catastrophic situation across the globe.

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) After a long wait, the Central government has finally permitted movie theatres to operate with 100 per cent occupancy.

Although vaccinations against Covid-19 are now underway, still the road to normalcy seems distant. On the second day after the announcement of movie theatres allowed to operate with 100 per cent occupancy, lesser number of people visited the movie theatre at V3S Mall in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area.

Amit Mahajan, owner of an IT company, who had come to the theatre on the second day after the announcement, told IANS that it was the first time he had come to watch a movie since the Covid-19 pandemic had begun.

He said that everything in the markets is opening at a slow pace which points to the fact that the fear of Covid-19 still haunts the people and the hesitancy factor still persists.

Durga Prasad, who works as a waiter at a restaurant opposite the V3S Mall told IANS that, "I think that normalcy will take another two to three months. People still fear that they might catch the infection."

