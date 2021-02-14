Centre and state govt working together on several development projects in Kerala, says CM Vijayan

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 14 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said that the Centre and state government are working together on several development projects in the state. He made these statements as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated various development projects in Kochi.



Speaking at the occasion, Vijayan said, "This is a happy occasion for us Keralites. A handful of projects are coming to life in our state today. While some are being dedicated to the nation, the foundation stone is being laid for others. Both state and central government are working together in all these projects."

The Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammad Khan and several ministers was also present at the event.

During his tour to Kerala, the Prime Minister has inaugurated -- the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP) of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL); Ro-Ro Vessels at Willingdon Islands, Cochin; International Cruise Terminal "Sagarika" at Cochin Port; Marine Engineering Training Institute, Vigyana Sagar, Cochin Shipyard Limited and laid the foundation stone of Reconstruction of South Coal Berth at Cochin Port. (ANI)