Centre appeals to Naga leaders to end infighting

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) The talks between the Centre and United Naga Council of Nagaland ended inconclusively on Friday with Governor R.N. Ravi appealing to the leaders to end deteriorating relations between the hill and the valley people of Manipur.

However, during the meeting National Socialist Council of Nagaland, Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) faction was not present.

Governor Ravi, who is also the interlocutor-cum-representative of the Centre in talks with the Naga groups, met leaders of United Naga Council Manipur, the apex body of Naga tribes on Friday.

"The council was briefed about the current status of the peace talks, including the significant development of amicably settling all contentious issue between the negotiating parties. All the queries of the council leaders were clarified," said the government in a statement. He said as the Naga issue was nearing settlement, the council leaders had the responsibility of ensuring that Naga tribes of Manipur maintained cordial relationship with fellow communities of the state. However, Ravi expressed concern over the deterioration in the traditional relations between the hills and the valley people of Manipur in recent decades due to the politics of vested interests. "The imperatives of restoring the traditional harmonious relation among the hill and valley people of Manipur were adequately emphasized" the government said. prs/