Centre approves Biotech vax production facility at Ankleshwar

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) The Centre on Tuesday approved the Bharat Biotech's Covaxin manufacturing and production facilities at Ankleshwar in Gujarat. This move is expected to boost the massive vaccination drive against Covid-19 in India. It will also help to meet the vaccine targets to jab all citizens.

The union health minister said in a tweet that following PM Midi's vision, it will increase vaccine availability and accelerate the world's largest vaccine drive.

"Govt of India approves vaccine manufacturing facility for production of @BharatBiotech's Covaxin in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. Following PM NarendraModi ji's vision of #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine, this will increase vaccine availability & accelerate the world's largest vaccine drive", the minister tweeted on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday recorded the lowest fresh daily Covid cases in the last 147 days as a total of 28,204 new cases of Covid-19 were detected across the nation in the last 24 hrs. With 373 deaths in the same time span, the death toll due to Covid-19 has climbed to 4,88,682, said the Covid bulletin released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India's Covid vaccination coverage has crossed 51 crores cumulatively. A total of 54,91,647 doses of vaccines were administered in the last 24 hrs, pushing the total vaccination so far at 51,45,00,268, said the bulletin released by the ministry.

--IANS

