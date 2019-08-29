Centre approves Gorewada International Zoo in Nagpur

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday announced the approval for the new Gorewada International Zoo to be inaugurated in Nagpur district of Maharashtra.

Taking to Twitter, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Javadekar made this announcement and wrote, "Happy to announce the approval of the new Gorewada International Zoo in Nagpur, Maharashtra, ambitious project of Maharashtra Government," Javadekar tweeted on Thursday.



According to Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (FDCML), the Government of Maharashtra has already issued its Government Resolution, for establishing International Standard Zoo and Rescue Centre at Gorewada village, Nagpur District on 1914 hectares of Forest Land through FDCML. (ANI)

