Centre approves procurement of green, black gram under price support scheme in Karnataka

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): The Union Agriculture Ministry has approved the procurement of green and black gram in Karnataka under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) for Kharif 2021- 22 season.



In an order issued by the Ministry of Agriculture, the Union Government has approved a maximum quantity of 30,000 MT of green gram and 10,000 MT of black gram. The process shall remain for a period of 90 days from the date decided by the Government of Karnataka.

Before commencement of procurement, the central nodal agency was directed to verify the availability of scientific storage space, as per PSS Guideline, arranged by the state govt within normal limit from the procurement centres.

The Order further directed the state government to provide a revolving fund as per PSS guidelines equivalent to at least 15 per cent of procurement cost of sanctioned quantity and ensure that the payments are made directly in the bank account of farmers from whom procurement is made within 3 days of procurement. (ANI)

