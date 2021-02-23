Centre approves Rs 48 cr for Dehradun ISBT road project

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 23 (ANI): The Centre has approved Rs 48 crores for the road project of Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT), Dehradun, informed the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO).



The decision comes following the meeting between Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi today.

"The Union Minister said that about Rs 225 crores have been sanctioned for the construction of the Rudraprayag tunnel. Also, Rs 69 crores have been approved for the strengthening of old bypass roads in the new national highway in the state," the CMO said.

Gadkari also agreed to resolve the problem of traffic jams in Jogiwala on Haridwar-Dehradun national highway and asked the state government to send its proposal to the Centre soon.

"Rishikesh-Bhaniawala Motorway is the short link route in Chardham yatra. Jolly Grant airport is also situated between Bhaniyawala and Rishikesh. Currently, it is a two-lane route. Seeing the importance of this route, CM Rawat requested the Union Minister to declare it as a national highway," the statement added.

Uttarakhand Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Secretary Radhika Jha, Special Secretary to Chief Minister Parag Madhukar Dhakate, and Central Government officials were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

