Centre blaming states over coal issue, but not responding on GST payment, says Pawar

Speaking to reporters, Ajit Pawar said, "There will not be any shortage of coal in the state nor will there be any power cut. A few days ago, there were only two days of coal stocks were left in the state. But we have found a solution for the shortage. There won't be a situation wherein the people have to celebrate Diwali in dark. During the peak hour of electricity supply, we will take it from the Central government's grid."

Ample coal is available in the country to meet the demand of power plants and any fear of disruption in power supply is entirely misplaced according to the Union Ministry of Coal.



The coal stock at the power plant end is about 72 Lakh tonnes, sufficient for four days requirement, and that at the Coal India Limited (CIL) end is more than 400 Lakh tonnes, which is being supplied to the power plants, the Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Union Power, New and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh reviewed the coal stock position in all thermal power plants including those plants which are supplying power to distribution companies of Delhi.



On October 9, the total despatch of coal from all sources (Coal India Limited, Singareni Collieries Company, Captive Coal Mines and imported coal) was 1.92 million tonnes while the total consumption stood at 1.87 million tonnes.



"Thus, the coal despatch has exceeded the consumption, thereby indicating a shift to the gradual building up of coal stock. Ministry of Coal and Coal India have assured that there is ample coal available in the country to meet the demand of power plants," the ministry said in a statement.(ANI)