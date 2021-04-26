Centre can supply vaccines with Rs 35K cr budget allocation: Palaniswami

Chennai, April 26 (IANS) Pointing out the Rs 35,000 crore provided in 2021-22 Union Budget for the Covid-19 vaccination programme, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami said the Central government can purchase and supply the vaccine to the states.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the text of which was released to the media here, Palaniswami said the Central government's new policy that states have to procure Covid-19 vaccines from the manufacturers is unfair since it places a higher financial burden on the states.