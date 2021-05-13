Centre channels foreign aid to States/UTs

The statement said cumulatively, 9,294 oxygen concentrators; 11,835 oxygen cylinders; 19 oxygen generation plants; 6,439 ventilators/BiPAP; nearly 4.22L Remdesivir vials arrived till May 12.

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement that on May 12 medical consignments were received from Kuwait, Singapore, Gilead, Switzerland, Spain, Egypt which included Remdesivir, oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators and ventilators/BiPAP/CPAP.

On May 12 Remdesivir: 86,595, oxygen cylinders: 4,802, oxygen concentrators: 10, ventilators/BiPAP/CPAP: 141 were received from Kuwait, Singapore, Gilead, Switzerland, Spain, Egypt.

The Centre has allocated and delivered global aid to States/UTs consisting of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since April 27. Through a streamlined mechanism under the "Whole of Government" approach, various ministries and departments have collaborated for delivering the incoming global aid to the States and UTs.

The Union Health Ministry is monitoring this on a regular basis.

A Coordination Cell has been created in the Health Ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material.

This Cell started functioning from April 26. A Standard Operating Procedure has been framed and implemented by the Health Ministry since May 2.

--IANS

miz/bg