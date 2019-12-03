Centre committed to provide 'equitable' future for divyangs: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI): On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the central government is reaffirmed to the commitment to keep working towards an "inclusive, accessible and equitable future" of the Divyangs in the society.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, "Today, on International Day of Persons with Disabilities we reaffirm our commitment to keep working towards an inclusive, accessible and equitable future for our Divyang sisters and brothers. Their fortitude and accomplishments in various fields inspire all of us."



The United Nations General Assembly announced the year 1981 as the International Year of Disabled Persons.

Later, December 3 was chosen to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities every year.

This campaign aims at improving the lives of disabled persons across the globe keeping their dignity in mind.

It also aims to educate the masses about different types of disabilities and make the disables individuals an active part of political, social, economic and cultural life. (ANI)

