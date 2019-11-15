Centre committed to providing better infrastructure in north-eastern states: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Lower Dibang Valley (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday called for bolstering the border infrastructure, stating that his government is committed to providing better infrastructure in north-eastern states.

Speaking on the inauguration of a strategically-located bridge in Arunachal Pradesh, Singh said the Centre has adopted the Border Area Development Programme (BADP) in view of security of the people residing in the border areas."Infrastructural upgradation is necessary for the security of the North-East and the entire country," he said, adding that the Central government has initiated numerous infrastructure projects in the state.He inaugurated the 200-metre long Sisseri river bridge in Lower Dibang Valley district which connects Dibang Valley to Siang. It would cut down the travel time from Pasighat to Roing by about five hours, according to an official release.The bridge, which connects Tinsukia via Dhola-Sadia bridge, was constructed under the Project Brahmank of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO)."This bridge is also strategically important from the military viewpoint and will be a part of Trans Arunachal Highway," said the press release.Singh said the bridge will play an important role in the overall development, adding that it would open more avenues in the fields of employment, trade and tourism in the state.He said that the strong infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh would act as a bridge between India and South-East Asian countries.Hailing BRO for developing infrastructure in the bordering areas, the Defence Minister said, "The Sisseri bridge is a shining example of BRO's expertise in building bridges in inhospitable conditions.""Such projects always help in bridging the connectivity gaps. Government is dedicated to providing better infrastructure for India in general and North-Eastern states in particular," he said.Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Director-General BRO Lt General Harpal Singh and Arunachal East Member of Parliament Tapir Gao were also present on the occasion. (ANI)