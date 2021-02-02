Centre deputes experts' teams to Kerala, Maha for corona mgmt

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) The Health Ministry has deputed two high-level multi-disciplinary teams to visit Kerala and Maharashtra to collaborate with the health authorities to take steps for effective COVID-19 management, officials said on Tuesday.

Both Kerala and Maharashtra alone account for almost 70 per cent of the active coronavirus cases in India, a Ministry release said. This comes at a time when almost all other states/Union Territories are showing a decline in cases as well as deaths due to COVID-19.