Centre determined to conclude Naga peace process: Nagaland Governor RN Ravi

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Government of India's Representative and Interlocutor for Naga Peace Talks and Nagaland Governor, RN Ravi on Friday held a detailed consultation meeting with the primary stakeholders of the Naga society in Kohima and said that the central government is determined to conclude the Naga peace process.

In a press statement, Ravi said, "Respecting the Naga people's wishes, the Government of India is determined to conclude the peace process without delay. Endless negotiation under the shadow of guns is not acceptable. The government expects all negotiating parties to heed the will of the people, and facilitate the conclusion of the Naga Peace Process within the stipulated time."The meeting was attended by the apex leadership of all the 14 Naga tribes in Nagaland, all the minority non-Naga tribes, the Nagaland GB Federation, the Nagaland Tribes Council, the Church leaders and Civil Society Organisations."In the last five years, the peace process has become truly inclusive and reached the conclusion stage. All Naga armed groups are engaged with the Government of India's Interlocutor and have worked out the draft final settlement. Primary stakeholders - tribal and civil society organisations from Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam were involved in the Peace Process and made valuable contributions through regular consultations and insightful inputs," he said."A mutually agreed draft comprehensive settlement, including all the substantive issues and competencies, is ready for inking the final agreement," Ravi added.The government has been trying to sort out the matter and is in talks for the last 22 years. (ANI)