Centre did 'more' than any other govt for AP: GVL Narasimha Rao

"All the visible development in AP is thanks to the Central government," boasted Rao.

Amaravati, March 3 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader GVL Narasimha Rao on Wednesday claimed that the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has 'done more' than any other government ever in the past.

Invoking a Telugu maxim which says that even a mother will not feed her children without asking, he drew an analogy claiming that the Centre gave the southern state 'thousands of crores of rupees' under smart city and AMRUT schemes.

"Modi government allotted the highest number of houses in lakhs of numbers to the state and many other things," the BJP leader claimed.

Countering political opponents, Rao questioned how is it justified to say that the Centre hasn't done anything to the state despite it giving the 'first priority' to AP and doing several developmental programmes.

He advised such doubtful suspects to introspect.

After the recent Union budget, the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijayasai Reddy lamented that the state did not receive any major allocations.

AP has been pleading for the implementation of bifurcation promise of special category status, railway zone and other concessions.

Recently Rao addressed a large gathering of people in Visakhapatnam who migrated from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and are estimated to number nearly 2 lakh according to him and proclaimed to them that AP is the next stop for BJP.

"I assured them that we will always be available to extend all necessary help," said Rao as some of those migrants joined the BJP.

The BJP leader has also campaigned for the forthcoming civic body polls in Visakhapatnam or Vizag and also Vizianagaram.

AP BJP president Somu Veerraju also met with the party aligned winners who won the recent rural local bodies elections in Araku Lok Sabha constituency.

On the occasion, he established the BJP Araku Parliamentary committee and addressed a gathering. Eom/364 words

