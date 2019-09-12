Centre didn't take states into confidence: Baghel on MV Act

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said that the Central government did not take the states into confidence before implementing the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

"Gujarat government has refused to implement it. We have asked Transport and Law department to study this. There are three things that are very objectionable in this Act. First is that the fine is too much, second if car is registered in parents' name and ward is apprehended, the parents would be jailed. Third would be punishment for jumping red lights. You are restarting indentured labour," Baghel told ANI here.

"Even when it is left to states, there would be confusion. If we give challan to people on road, it would be by state fine rates, but if challan goes to courts then people will have to pay by the Central government norms because it will go by the Bill which was passed. They did not take states into confidence. Are they for the people or to trouble people? We all know how the Bills got passed in Parliament," he added.Criticising Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her millennial remark, Baghel said, "Ola and Uber are relevant in metropolitan cities, not in small cities. She is hiding and waiting for the storm to pass. We have invited her to come to Chhattisgarh to see how we are still a growing economy."On meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, he said: "We have decided to celebrate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. We have called a two-day special session in Chhattisgarh. There will be exhibition and debates on Gandhi in colleges. School kids will dress up like him. Gandhi had visited Chhattisgarh on two occasions, we are planning to conduct padyatra on the routes he took." (ANI)