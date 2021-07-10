Centre discriminating against Punjab in providing vaccines: Balbir Singh Sidhu

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 11 (ANI): Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday alleged that the Centre is discriminating against the state in providing vaccines.



Speaking to ANI, Sidhu said, "There is some discrimination against us in terms of vaccines, other states get 17 lakh vaccines but we get 50,000-60,000 in installments. We want the Center to do full justice to us too so that we can vaccinate the people of the state early."

"Regarding the vaccine, our Chief Minister has written a letter to the Center to end the discrimination being done against us and supply them according to the state's infrastructure," he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday reiterated the need for an increase in COVID-19 vaccine supply from the Centre.

According to an official statement, the state is running out of Covishield and left with only one day's stock of Covaxin.

An increase in supplies was critical given the gradual opening of sectors conditional to stakeholders having taken at least one dose, said the Chief Minister, directing the officials to continue pursuing aggressively the Centre for enhancement of the state's quota. (ANI)

