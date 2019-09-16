Centre distributed equipment, aid worth over 800 cr for disabled persons in last 5 years: Krishan Pal Gurjar

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar on Sunday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Central government has distributed equipment and aids worth Rs 800 crore for disabled persons in last 5 years.

Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar, speaking to ANI said, "Since the Modi government was formed, several schemes to empower differently-abled were launched. RPWD (Rights of Persons with Disabilities) act of 2016 has included 21 types of disabilities in which there were only 7 types of disabilities before the act"."There was no scheme for children born with speaking and hearing disabilities. Our government gives them a cochlear implant for free. The cost of an implant is Rs 6 lakh. So far we have given over 2000 cochlear implants to people. We have started scholarships for divyangs under the new act. We have distributed equipment and aid worth more than Rs 800 crore for disabled persons in last 5 years," he added.The minister said that that Unique Disability ID (UDID) cards have been issued to differently-abled people across the country and the government also filled the vacant posts for them. (ANI)