Centre does not want opposition's voice to reach people: Hanumantha Rao on blocking Rahul Gandhi's Twitter

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 14 (ANI): Reacting to the blocking of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account, Telangana Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao slammed the Centre and said that the government does not want the opposition's voice to reach the public.



"Opposition's voice should not reach the people. That is the ideology of the central government," he said while speaking to ANI.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Saturday asked Facebook to come up with the action report on the video posted by Rahul Gandhi on his Instagram profile, revealing the identity of a minor girl victim's family.

This comes days after Twitter suspended the accounts of the Congress party, and several of its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi for violating the rules of the microblogging site, after Gandhi tweeted a picture of the victim's family.

On August 6, Twitter had taken down Rahul Gandhi's tweet that revealed the identity of the relatives of a rape and murder victim in Delhi. The victim was a minor. Congress leaders had been alleging that it has been done under pressure from the Central government.

"Now they want to take his Facebook also. This is clearly showing that everything coming from Rahul Gandhi should be blocked, either statements, Twitter or Facebook. Everything should stop. That is the ideology of the central government," said Rao.

On Saturday, Twitter unlocked the accounts of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party. The Twitter accounts of various other Congress leaders like Pawan Khera and Manickam Tagore have also been unlocked. (ANI)

