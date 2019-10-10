Centre empanels 41 IAS officers as secretary, secretary equivalent

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Central government has empanelled 41 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers of the 1988 to 1987 batch to hold secretary, secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India.

While 26 of these officers were empanelled as secretaries to the central government, the appointment committee of the cabinet also approved the empanelment of 15 officers to hold secretary equivalent posts.



Among the officers empanelled to hold secretaries/ secretary equivalent posts are Debasish Panda (UP:1987), Renuka Kumar (UP:1987) and Leena Nandan (UP:1987).

On the other hand, Sunil Kumar (UP:1987) and Arun Singhal (UP:1987) were empanelled to hold secretary equivalent posts. (ANI)

