Centre expanding irrigation projects in J-K: Shobha Karandlaje

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 19 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje on Monday visited Jammu and Kashmir and highlighted that the Central government is planning to expand irrigation projects in the Union Territory.



Speaking briefly to reporters, Karandlaje said, "In coming days, Jammu and Kashmir will be self-sufficient in pulses, vegetables and cereals. We are also expanding our irrigation projects. A dam is being constructed which will provide irrigation water to one lakh acres of land in Kathua and Samba districts."

The MoS is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, that is, from October 18 to 19. During her visit to the union territory yesterday, Karandlaje inaugurated various public outreach programmes.

In a tweet, she wrote, "On my two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, visited Dayala Chack in Hiranagar of Kathua District. Inaugurated public outreach program in the Shivalik Resort and held interaction with the public. Our government is committed to bringing prosperity to the region."

Later, she visited the statue of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Mukherjee Chowk, Kathua. "Privileged to garland the statue of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Mukherjee Chowk, Kathua. He laid his life for the complete unification of Jammu and Kashmir, breathed his last here in pursuit of his dream of 'Ek Vidhan-Ek Samvidhan.' PM @narendramodi realised the same. #SKinJnK," she tweeted.

Further, Karandlaje interacted with the farmers of the Kathua District in Hiranagar and distributed tractors to the beneficiaries of the centrally sponsored scheme.

"As part of the outreach program; interacted with the farmers of the Kathua District in Hiranagar. Also distributed tractors to the beneficiaries of the centrally sponsored scheme. The abrogation of Article 370 is a boon to the region, development has speeded up! #SKinJnK," she tweeted.

She also presided over the public outreach programme in the presence of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and officials of Kathua's district administration. "The government led by PM Narendra Modi is taking several steps to bring the region closer to India's national capital," she said.

The minister later distributed maize and paddy threshers, sanction letters to the beneficiaries of various centrally sponsored schemes. (ANI)

