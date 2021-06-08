Centre fixes maximum charges for Covid jab at private hospitals

As per the notification issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Tuesday, the price of Covishield has been fixed at Rs 780 per dose, Covaxin at Rs 1,410 and Russian vaccine Sputnik V at Rs 1,145 per dose.

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) The Central government on Tuesday fixed the maximum price that private hospitals can charge for Covid vaccines, amid sharp allegations that people are being forced to pay a heavy amount to get a jab at private hospitals.

This also includes taxes as well as a Rs 150 service charge for the hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Centre has also asked the state government to ensure that private hospitals don't levy more than Rs 150 as service charge. The state governments have been asked to monitor the private hospitals regularly and take strict action against any private vaccination centre charging more.

"The price of vaccine doses for private hospitals would be declared by each manufacturer, and any subsequent changes would be notified in advance. The private hospitals may charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as service charges. State government may monitor the price being charged," according to a ministry circular.

