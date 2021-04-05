Centre flags irregularities in vax drive in Delhi, seeks action

In the letter, it has been pointed out that there have been serious lapses in registration of beneficiaries by the VIMHANS at Nehru Nagar area in the northeast district.

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) The Union Health Ministry has written to Delhi's Principal Secretary, Health, drawing attention to irregularities in the identification of Covid vaccination beneficiaries, below the age of 45 years, by some private vaccination centres.

"VIMHANS has been found to be registering beneficiaries below the age of 45 years as health care workers (HCWs) & front line workers (FLWs), and vaccinating them," the Centre said in a statement.

As per provisions of the ongoing Covid vaccination drive, citizens above 45 years of age (from April 1) are being vaccinated along with HCWs and FLWs above 18 years of age as per the recommendations of NEGVAC.

CoWIN sample data (March 19-April 3, 2021) of vaccinated beneficiaries from this private CVC verified by the Health Ministry, revealed that many beneficiaries lie outside the ambit of the eligible beneficiaries (not under the identified priority populations groups), in violation of the guidelines laid down by the Union Health Ministry.

It noted that vaccines are a precious commodity, and these serious lapses at the VIMHANS CVC in terms of compliance of Covid vaccination guidelines harm the countrywide vaccination exercise as eligible beneficiaries may get deprived from vaccination.

The Delhi administration has been asked to immediately issue a show cause notice to VIMHANS regarding such wrong practices which violate Covid-19 vaccination norms, and seek a written explanation from them within the next 48 hours.

"Appropriate monetary fine may also be imposed on the hospital. Further, it has been suggested that depanelment of the Hospital may be considered if the explanation to the show cause notice is found unsatisfactory," the Centre said.

In another case, the Delhi Government, in pursuance of the advice from the Union Health Ministry, has issued a show cause notice to Bensups Hospital, Sector-12 Dwarka, Delhi for violation of the guidelines issued by the Centre on the eligible groups of population for receiving Covid vaccination, where persons below the age of 45 years have been wrongly registered as HCWs and FLWs.

