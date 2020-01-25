  1. Sify.com
Centre handed over Bhima-Koregaon case investigation to NIA without State govt's permission: Anil Deshmukh

Last Updated: Sat, Jan 25, 2020 02:53 hrs

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh speaking to reporters on Friday (Photo/ANI)

Gondia (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said that the Central government has handed over the investigation of the Bhima-Koregaon case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) without the State government's permission.


"As the Home Minister of the State, I am raising my objection to it," said Deshmukh while speaking to reporters here.
Speaking about the reports of withdrawal of NCP chief Sharad Pawar's security, Deshmukh said, "He had Z+ security, he has served as the CM of Maharashtra for several years. The decision to withdraw his security is politics by the Central government, this is not good."
In a high-level meeting at the State Secretariat on Thursday, Deshmukh along with senior police officers took a review of the Bhima-Koregaon cases.
On January 1, 2018, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle.
One person lost his life while several others were injured in the incident. Police had filed 58 cases against 162 people. (ANI)

