Centre has adequate stock of onion, ready to provide it to states: Paswan

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Union Minister of Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday said that the Centre has adequate stock of onion and is ready to provide it to states as per their requirements.



"Centre has adequate stock of onion and asked state govts to take as much onion they want. So far we have released 1850MT to Tripura, 2000MT to Haryana & 960MT to Andhra govts. at the rate of 15.59 Rs./Kg. States will provide it to public @ max. 23.90 Rs," he tweeted.

Paswan said that states will provide onion to people at the rate of Rs 23.90 per kilogram (maximum rate).

"Delhi govt has requested for 100MT onion/Day for 5 days from 28th of September. We will provide required quantity of onion to Delhi. Centre is ready to provide onion to all states as per their requirement @ 15.59 Rs./Kg," he tweeted.

The retail price of onion shot up to Rs 70 per kilogram in the national capital due to a reduced supply of the crop owing to incessant rains and floods in many parts of the country. (ANI)

