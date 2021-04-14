Centre has approved increase in production of Remdesivir: Mansukh Mandaviya

By Nishant Ketu

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): The issue of availability of Remdesivir was reviewed by Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State For Ports, Shipping and Waterways (I/C) and Chemicals and Fertilizers, in meetings with all existing manufacturers of the Remdesivir drug and other stakeholders on April 12 and 13 where decisions have been taken to increase production/supply and reduce prices of Remdesivir.



"The current total installed capacity of the seven manufacturers of Remdesivir is 38.80 lakh vials per month. Now fast-track approval has been given for the monthly production of around 80 lakh vials," Mandaviya told ANI.

"As an additional measure, Remdesivir, API and formulation were placed under the export ban from April 11 by DGFT to increase the supply of Remdesivir in the domestic market. On government intervention, Remdesivir supplies of approximately four lakh vials meant for export is being diverted by manufacturers to fulfill the domestic requirement," the Union Minister further said.

"EOU/SEZ units are also being enabled to supply to the domestic market. Manufacturers of Remdesivir have volunteered to reduce the price to less than Rs 3,500 by the end of this week to support the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight against COVID-19," Mandaviya said.

He further said that manufactures of Remdesivir have been directed to give priority to fulfill hospital/institutional level supplies.

Enforcement authorities of states and the central government have been directed by DCGI to take immediate action on the incidence of black marketing of Remdesivir. The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) is also continuously monitoring the availability of Remdesivir, he informed. (ANI)

