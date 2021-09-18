Centre indifferent to farmers' plight, says SAD leader

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday slammed the government, alleging that a number of farmers have died in the fight against the three farm laws, but the government is indifferent.



Speaking at the protest on Friday, Badal said, "The central government is indifferent even after the death of a number of farmers during the protest. But, we will continue our fight until the three farm laws are repealed."

She said that the Centre did not support farmers since they had started protesting against these farm laws. "The Centre says 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas', but what about farmers? The government has not done anything for the progress and support of farmers," she added.

On Thursday, General Secretary Prem Singh Chandumajra had informed that their party will hold a protest march from Gurudwara Rakabganj to Parliament in Delhi and will demand repealing of the three farm laws.

Despite the notice issued by Delhi Police not to hold protest in the national capital, the SAD president still reached Rakabganj gurdwara and the SAD workers gathered in large numbers to protest against three farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

