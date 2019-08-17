Centre launches San-Sadhan Hackathon for Divyang accessible toilets

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): With an aim to have functional, accessible and well-maintained toilets for the disabled, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), under Swachh Bharat Mission, launched San-Sadhan Hackathon on Saturday.

Under San-Sadhan Hackathon, startups, student innovators, technology enthusiasts, academicians and industry experts have been invited by the Central government to create composite and affordable toilet solutions for Divyang or physically challenged people.

The last date to apply for participating in Hackathon is August 28.The Prime Minister's Office on Saturday posted a note on Twitter stating, "A novel effort that will help several Indians! @SwachhBharat just launched the SAN-Sadhan Hackathon, a nationwide hackathon for innovations for Divyang Accessible Toilets. Apply now, before the last date of 28th August."As per census 2011, about 2.68 crore people in India fall under the category of Persons with Disabilities (PwD). The Rights for Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, mandates universal accessibility for PwDs in public-oriented premises and services such as health, transport, educational facilities as well as sanitation.The DEPwD has launched San-Sadhan Hackathon with an aim to enhance sensitivity and develop an ecosystem for creating a barrier-free environment. (ANI)