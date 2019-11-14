Centre may table bill on Ayodhya temple trust in Winter session

New Delhi: The Centre is contemplating introducing a bill that will give legislative backing to a Trust that will oversee the construction of a Ram temple on the 2.77-acre site in Ayodhya and the running of the shrine in line with the Supreme Courts November 9 judgment, a senior government official who did not want to be named said.

The legislation is likely to be introduced in the coming Parliament session which starts on November 18. The issue is being discussed at the highest level, and it is being fine-tuned, the senior official said and added, the proposed legislation is likely to lay down in detail the functioning and responsibilities of the Trust.

The Centre is acting in line with the Supreme Court order, which cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple on the site in Ayodhya and directed it to allot a 5 acre plot at a prominent location to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. Legislative backing will give the plan a stronger footing. In its 1,045 page verdict, a five-judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi ruled: The Central Government shall, within a period of three months from the date of this judgment, formulate a scheme under the Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act, 1993. The scheme shall envisage the setting up a trust with a board of trustees or any other appropriate body. In its 1,045 page verdict, a five-judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi ruled: The Central Government shall, within a period of three months from the date of this judgment, formulate a scheme under the Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act, 1993. The scheme shall envisage the setting up a trust with a board of trustees or any other appropriate body. Although deliberations are still underway, there is a strong possibility that the ministry of culture would be entrusted with the responsibility of piloting the legislation and the subsequent formation of the trust in line with the proposed legislation. Although deliberations are still underway, there is a strong possibility that the ministry of culture would be entrusted with the responsibility of piloting the legislation and the subsequent formation of the trust in line with the proposed legislation.