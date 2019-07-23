Centre never asked Trump for mediation on Kashmir: Jaishankar

New Delhi: Amid Opposition demands for a clarification by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on US President Donald Trump's claim that the former asked for his mediation on the Kashmir issue, the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday stated in the Rajya Sabha that no such request was ever made.

"It has been India's consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross-border terrorism," the Minister said.

Jaishankar categorically denied Trump's claim and assured the House that no such request was made by PM Modi. Offering to be a "mediator" between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, the US President had, in a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, asked him if he would agree to the proposal. The main opposition Congress and the Communist Party of India (CPI) reacted sharply to the US President's claim demanding an explanation from the Prime Minister on the issue. "The entire country was shocked last night to hear US President Donald Trump tell Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan that, at the G20 Summit held recently in Osaka, the Prime Minister of India had requested him to mediate on Kashmir," said Congress leader Anand Sharma. Amid the uproar, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the proceedings.