Centre notifies appointment of 7 new judges to Gujarat High Court

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): The Central government on Saturday notified the appointment of seven lawyers as judges of Gujarat High Court.



The seven lawyers are Mauna Manish Bhatt, Samir Jyotindraprasad Dave, Hemant Maheshchandra Prachchhak, Sandeep Natvarlal Bhatt, Aniruddha Pradyumna Mayee, Niral Rashmikant Mehta, and Nisha Mahendrabhai Thakore.

The official order copy read, "In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint (1) Mauna Manish Bhatt, (ii) Samir Jyotindraprasad Dave, (iii) Hemant Maheshchandra Prachchhak, (iv) Sandeep Natvarial Bhatt, (v) Aniruddha Pradyumna Mayee, (vi) Niral Rashmikant Mehta and (vii) Nisha Mahendrabhai Thakore, to be Judges of the Gujarat High Court, in that order of seniority, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices."

On October 13, the Central government notified the appointment of 14 judges/additional judges across Telangana, Orissa and Kerala High Courts. (ANI)

