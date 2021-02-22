Centre notifies appointment of Delhi, Kerala HC judges

A notification issued by the Centre said: "In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint (i) Jasmeet Singh and (ii) Amit Bansal, to be Judges of the Delhi High Court, in that order of seniority, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices."

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) The Central government has notified the appointment of two advocates, Jasmeet Singh and Amit Bansal, as the judges of the Delhi High Court.

The top court collegium had recommended their names in August last year.

The Centre has also notified the appointment of four additional judges to the Kerala High Court.

A notification issued by the Centre said: "In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint (i) Murali Purushothaman (ii) Ziyad Rahman Alevakkatt Abdul Rahiman (iii) Karunakaran Babu and (iv) Dr. Kauser Edappagath, to be Additional Judges of the Kerala High Court, in that order of seniority, for a period of two years with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices."

The top court had recommended their appointment to the Kerala High Court in August last year.

--IANS

ss/vd