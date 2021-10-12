Centre notifies appointments of new judges to three high courts

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) The Centre has notified appointments of 20 new high court judges - eight each to the Allahabad and Gauhati High Courts, and four judges to the Madras High Court.

In a statement, the Department of Justice said in exercise of the power conferred under the Constitution, the President, in consultation with the Chief Justice of India, has approved the appointment of advocates and judicial officers as judges of high courts.