Centre notifies transfer/appointment of High Court judges

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) The Centre has notified the transfer of seven high court judges and also notified the appointment of five new judges to the Rajasthan High Court, which includes three advocates and two judicial officers.

A statement by Department of Justice said: "In exercise of the power conferred under the Constitution of India, President of India, in consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer the following high court judges: Justice Rajan Gupta has been transferred from Punjab and Haryana High Court to Patna High Court; Justice T.S. Sivagnanam has been transferred from Madras High Court to Calcutta High Court; Justice Sureshwar Thakur has been transferred from Himachal Pradesh High Court to Punjab and Haryana High Court; Justice P.B. Bajanthri from Karnataka High Court to Patna High Court; Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma from Rajasthan High Court to Patna High Court; Justice T. Amarnath Goud from Telangana High Court to Tripura High Court; and Justice Subhash Chand from Allahabad High Court to Jharkhand High court".