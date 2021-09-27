'Centre only said it would consider TN proposal on HLL Biotech's vax plant'

Refuting newsreports that the Central Government has given its consent in-principle to hand over the integrated vaccine complex to Tamil Nadu he told IANS: "At the meeting with the Union Health Minister the state government's proposal was pointed. The Health Minister had said the proposal can be looked into."

Chennai, Sep 27 (IANS) The Central Government has only said it would look into the proposal given by the M.K. Stalin government to operate the integrated vaccine complex in Chengalpattu belonging to HLL Biotech Ltd, said Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J.Radhakrishnan.

Radhakrishnan said the state government had proposed to take on lease HLL Biotech Ltd's integrated vaccine complex (IVC) near here without past liabilities to run it with a private party.

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said that the assets of the vaccine complex be handed over to the state government on lease with full operational freedom and without past liabilities.

"The State Government will identify a suitable private partner immediately and will make all efforts to commence vaccine production at the earliest," Stalin told Modi in May this year.

According to Stalin, suitable financial arrangement for central government to recover part of its investment can be subsequently worked out, after commencement of operations at the plant.

Stalin had pointed out the high capacity vaccine production unit is lying unutilised.

"The Government of India has already invested around Rs 700 crore in this manufacturing facility, which is almost complete but has been lying unutilized for want of additional funds," Stalin said.

Later meeting Modi in June, Stalin had urged Modi initiate action to start vaccine production at HLL Biotech's vaccine complex and also at the facility in Coonoor.

