Centre plans 100 Sainik schools with private partnership

"TheSainik Schools Society will be the nodal agency to look after the affiliation process and only those schools which will meet all the criteria will be given affiliation to run it," said a source.

As per the proposal, the Sainik Schools Society will give affiliation to 100 existing government or private schools which will meet the infrastructure, quality and criteria of existing Sainik schools.

The proposal to give affiliation is at the final stages and will thereafter be sent to the Cabinet for approval. "It is in the process. Last minute modalities are being worked upon," said the source.

The government in Parliament on Wednesday announced that they are proposing to bring a new scheme for setting up Sainik Schools in the country in partnership with NGOs, Private Schools, states.

"The endeavor is to provide schooling opportunities in "CBSE Plus" type of educational environment by involving desirous Government/Private Schools/NGOs to partner in establishing/aligning their system with Sainik Schools ethos, value system and national pride," Minister of State (Defence) Shripad Naik said replying to a question asked by MP Kripanath Mallah and others in the Lok Sabha.

The Minister further stated that it envisages enrolling existing/upcoming schools to be run on the lines of Sainik schools curriculum.

"The schools are proposed to be affiliated to Sainik Schools Society. Detailed guidelines and requisite approval are at an advance stage," the minister said.

Two years ago, the Defence Ministry opened the doors of the Sainik schools for the girls. It was the government's move towards gender equality.

The Letter issued by the Sainik School Society, MoD mentions, "Raksha Mantri (Defence Minister) has approved the admission of girl children (limited to 10% of total authorized intake into Class 6) with effect from academic session 2020-21."

The Sainik Schools were developed as an alternative to public schools education system aimed at nurturing boys from a cross-section of society to join the Armed Forces officers' academies. There are a total of 28 Sainik Schools with four more in the process of being raised soon.

(Sumit Kumar Singh can be reached at sumit.k@ians.in)

--IANS

sk/in